Reps Issue ITF 48hrs Ultimatum To Give Update On Missing N3bn

The House of Representatives has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to account for the whereabouts of N3 billion traced to the agency as contained in the Auditor General’s report for 2022.

The lower chamber of the National Assembly gave the ultimatum at the ongoing Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and the Fiscal Strategy Paper on Monday, November 13.

The Chairman of the Committee on Finance, who presided over an interactive session with key figures from Federal Government agencies at the National Assembly Complex, emphasized the urgency of the situation.

It also directed the Nigerian Communications Commission to explain how it spent N291 bn in 2022 on broadband across the country, with services still not up to standards.

Details later…