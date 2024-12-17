Reps Invite CDS, COAS Over Unlawful Arrest Of Nasarawa Community Leader

Share

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives resolved to invite the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and the commanding officer of the 177 battalion over an alleged unlawful arrest and detention of a community leader in Nasarawa State.

Hon. Mansur Soro who moved the motion during plenary said that on December 9th, 2024, the community leader Bello Badejo was arrested in Maliya town, Nassarawa State by officers of the 177 battalion of the Nigerian Army with no prior invitation or court injunction.

READ ALSO

Soro further explained that one week after, Badejo is yet to be arraigned, which signifies an unlawful act by the Nigerian Army and a violation of the fundamental human rights as provided in sections 34, 35, and 36 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended

The service chiefs are to appear before the House Committees on Army, Human Rights and Justice on Thursday 20th December 2024.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"