Reps Intervene In Enugu Community Land Dispute

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has intervened in the land dispute between the Obeagu and Amechi-Uwani Awkunanaw communities in Enugu State.

The dispute involved the developers of Private Estates International West Africa Limited (PEIWA) in Enugu South local council. Committee Chairman Mike Etaba said this in a statement on Sunday, assuring the warring groups that justice would be served.

Etaba promised to ascertain if any court in Enugu State had adjudicated on the matter before now. He spoke against the backdrop of claims by the rulers and kindred families of Amechi Uwani and Obeagu Awkunanaw of Enugu South LGA.