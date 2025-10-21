Reps Intervene In Dangote Refinery–PENGASSAN Dispute

The House of Representatives has resolved to intervene in the ongoing dispute between Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by former majority leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) during Tuesday’s plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

The House urged the Federal Ministries of Labour and Employment, Industry, Trade and Investment, and Justice to jointly develop and implement a national framework to safeguard private investments of strategic national importance from adversarial or unlawful union actions. It also directed the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to ensure full enforcement of Section 18(5) of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Act in all relevant Free Zone operations.

Additionally, the House mandated the Committees on Labour, Industry, and Justice to engage with stakeholders, including labour unions and private sector operators, to develop a balanced regulatory framework that protects workers’ rights while preserving strategic economic investments.

During debate, Hon. Doguwa highlighted the recent industrial action by PENGASSAN at the Dangote Refinery in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, which disrupted operations at the $20 billion facility, the largest single-train refinery in the world. He noted that the strike caused an estimated daily loss of 200,000 barrels of crude oil over three days, worsening fuel scarcity and creating long queues at filling stations across several states.

Doguwa emphasized that the Dangote Refinery represents a strategic private investment critical to national energy security, job creation, import reduction, and foreign exchange conservation. Operating within a Free Trade Zone, the refinery is legally protected under the NEPZA Act, which states that employment in Free Zones shall be governed by NEPZA rules, rather than other employment legislation.

The lawmaker expressed concern that unlawful disruptions by labour unions not only breach existing laws but also create a hostile investment climate that could deter future local and foreign investors.

He warned that continued adversarial union actions against strategic private investments risk undermining key economic assets and eroding investor confidence, which is vital for national growth and development.