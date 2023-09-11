Reps Insist On Kyari’s Appearance, Adjourned Probe

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating irregularities and alleged corruption in the Nigeria energy security provided in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Retail and the acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing on Monday suspended sitting due to the absence of the Group Managing Director/CEO, Mele Kyari.

The committee insisted that Kyari and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDRA), Engineer Farouk Ahmed must appear in person before the probe could continue.

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Hon. Hassan Abubakar Nalaraba, explained that the ad-hoc committee was mandated to investigate the irregularities and alleged corruption in the Nigeria Energy security provider by the NNPC Limited and the acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing.

He said “The House resolved to set up this ad hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPCL and report within four weeks.

“The time allocated to conclude and submit this report within four weeks.

“Unfortunately, we are far behind schedule despite the extension of the House recess, We still feels the need to continue or to progress with this investigation,” he noted.

The decision to suspend the investigation was however taken following a motion by a member of the committee, Hon. Mariam Onuoha (APC, Imo).

While moving the motion, she said “I believe with your statement that you are not able to speak on behalf of NNPC Limited or NNPC Retail.

“And having made that statement clearly, I will want to move a motion that the committee will not be able to go on with this public hearing.

“And I move that this session be adjourned pending when we have your submission to a later date when either you or the Group Managing Director/CEO would make himself available to address the Committee.

“And if you may, it’s advisable for you to submit your documents ahead of time so that the committee would have it to study either before he comes or whoever will make appearances for him.”

Onuoha thereafter moved that the ad-hoc committee go into an executive session, a motion which was unanimously adopted.

Earlier, the Executive Vice President of Downstream at NNPC Limited, Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji who spoke on behalf of the NNPCL GMD/CEO Yemi said: “I bring to you the humble apologies of Malam Mele Kyari, the group CEO of NNPC Limited he’s unable to attend.

“Last week, we actually sent a letter of his regrets about unavailability this week. Despite that, he still wanted to be here personally and he has reached out to this committee but unfortunately, he has an emergency and he’s unable to attend today’s session.

“So, he has asked that I come to express his deep apologies to this gathering.”

Also speaking, Mr. Soji Soloye who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority explained that Engineer Farouk Ahmed also sent his apologies.