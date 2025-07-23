Reps Indict 31 MDAs, Order EFCC, ICPC To Recover N103bn, $950,000

The House of Representatives has indicted 31 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) following revelations from the 2019/2020 Auditor-General’s Reports, which uncovered financial irregularities amounting to over N103.8 billion and $950,912.05. The lawmakers consequently directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to recover the misappropriated funds and remit to the federal treasury.

This action followed a presentation by chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Bamidele Salam, yesterday based on the findings of the review of the Auditor-General’s Annual Reports for the years ending December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2020, including findings related to internal control weaknesses and non-compliance within government entities. Among the institutions cited in the 2019 recommendations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was faulted for unauthorised spending on a presidential lodge project at the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia.

The committee demanded that over N124 million and nearly $795,000 be refunded to the federal treasury. Additional sums, including N31.7 million and $155,923.00, were also flagged as illegally expended without appropriation. The ministry was instructed to recover N49.4 million paid for renovation without following procurement procedures, and N9.2 million disbursed to embassy officials without proper documentation. The Bank of Agriculture came under intense scrutiny over uncollected debts amounting to N75.6 billion.

The committee directed the management to publish the list of debtors in at least three national newspapers and called on anti-corruption agencies to recover the outstanding funds.

An additional N350 million must be recovered and evidence submitted within 90 days. The Nigeria Correctional Service was instructed to recover and remit N7.47 million in unpaid withholding taxes. Similarly, the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) was directed to retrieve eight official vehicles and ensure the return of four operational vehicles unlawfully retained by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.