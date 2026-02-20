Reps Inaugurate Sub-C’ttee To Probe Illegal Disposal Of Used Batteries

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has inaugurated a Sub-Committee to investigate environmental pollution arising from the illegal disposal of used batteries across Nigeria.

According to a press statement signed by Mike Etaba, Chairman, House Committee on Environment, the investigative panel was constituted as part of the Committee’s oversight responsibility to ensure strict compliance with environmental laws and address mounting concerns over hazardous waste management nationwide.

The committee expressed worry that the improper disposal, unlawful auctioning, and indiscriminate dumping of used batteries have become a major environmental challenge. It noted that such practices pose grave risks to soil quality, water bodies, air safety, and public health— especially in communities where informal recycling and unsafe handling methods are common.

According to the Committee, the Sub-Committee is mandated to assess the level of compliance by both public and private sector organisations with existing environmental regulations guiding the handling.