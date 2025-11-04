Reps In Rowdy Session Over Lagos Trade Fair Complex Probe

The plenary of the House of Representatives on Tuesday degenerated into a rowdy session following a sharp disagreement among lawmakers over which committee should investigate alleged irregularities in the allocation and management of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.

The chaos erupted after Ademorin Kuye (APC, Lagos) moved a motion of urgent public importance seeking an inquiry into reports of unauthorised sales and mismanagement of government assets at the complex.

He prayed that the Committee on Public Assets be mandated to conduct the probe.

However, Francis Waive, Chairman of the Rules and Business Committee, countered the motion, arguing that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Committee on Commerce.

His objection sparked heated exchanges as members took sides, defending the oversight powers of their respective committees.

Citing House Standing Order 109, Rules 1 and 2, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau) maintained that all federal government properties, including the Lagos Trade Fair Complex, fall within the purview of the Public Assets Committee.

He stressed that the complex is a federal property and should therefore be investigated by that committee.

But Mark Esset disagreed, insisting that the complex is a commercial entity and should be overseen by the Committee on Commerce, as clearly outlined on page 153 of the House Rules.

Deputy Minority Leader, Ali Isa J.C. (PDP, Gombe) urged restraint and proposed a joint committee, with Commerce taking the lead but the motion failed to get a seconder.

Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, Chairman of the Solid Minerals Committee, supported the idea of a joint probe but insisted that Public Assets should lead the investigation since the matter involved ownership and potential sale of federal property.

Adding another twist, James Shai Wubarka, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Commerce, informed the House that his committee had already begun oversight activities on the complex, warning that reassigning the case could undermine ongoing work.

As tensions escalated, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu intervened, clarifying that the motion was about the allocation of premises used for trade fairs, not the commercial operations themselves. He ruled that an ad hoc committee comprising members of both Public Assets and Commerce Committees be constituted to conduct a joint investigation.

Despite the ruling, disagreements lingered, and when the motion was put to a voice vote, it was rejected by the majority, prompting a noisy and tense atmosphere that forced the Deputy Speaker to call for calm.

The House later went into a closed-door session to resolve the impasse.