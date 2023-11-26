Reps Hold Retreat On Implementation Of Its Legislative Agenda

The House of Representatives is to hold a one-day retreat for chairmen and deputies of its standing committees on Monday, November 27, 2023.

A statement from the chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi said the retreat with the theme: “Improving Legislative Performance through Effective Committee Management,” underscoring the commitment of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to follow through on the mission of its recently-unveiled Legislative Agenda.

“As contained in a detailed agenda made available to honourable members, the retreat will touch on subjects like international good practice in committee management, benchmarks in conducting legislative hearings and investigations as well as an overview of legislative practice and procedures, among others.

“Outlined in 4.3 of its Legislative Agenda, the green chamber identifies a continuous improvement in the National Assembly’s delivery processes as a catalyst for better governance, increased public trust, and more meaningful representation.

“Thus, the retreat of committee chairpersons and deputies is in line with its avowed priority of strengthening institutional and legislative capacity”, the statement read.

The House spokesman noted that the commitment to strengthening legislative capacity is a strategic move essential to ensuring effective governance and the rule of law.

“This is beyond just having an activity or a talk shop. As clearly stated in our Agenda, for the Green Chamber to creditably discharge its functions, institutional and human resource capacity must be significantly upscaled and strengthened.

Additionally, a reality we have identified as the ‘People’s House’ is that putting in place a well-functioning institution is an important precondition for achieving all the other strategic priorities under our Legislative Agenda

“In light of this, I can tell you that very many of my colleagues who chair the various Committees of the House, as well as their Deputies, are upbeat about this retreat happening barely two weeks after we unveiled the Agenda,” Rep. Rotimi said.