Reps Hold Debate On Agric, Food Security

Arrangements have been concluded by the House of Representatives, to host sectoral debate on agriculture and food security.

The debate which will hold on Tuesday, March 5, according to a statement issued by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, Jr., will be the third in a series of sectoral debates, is in line with the legislative agenda of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abass Tajudeen

“Building on the success of previous editions focusing on security and the economy, the forthcoming debate will shift the spotlight to the crucial area of agriculture and food security,” the statement added.

It pledged the commitment of the house to addressing key national issues as well as to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration in these critical sectors.

According to the statement, people from the executive arm of government and key multilateral agencies have been invited to contribute to the discussion, including the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and his counterpart in the Ministry of Blue Economy, as well as country representative of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) among others.

“Their insights and perspectives will enrich the debate as stakeholders explore strategies to enhance agricultural productivity, ensure food security, and promote sustainable development,” it added.

The statement said guest would be invited into the chamber, in accordance with Order Six, Rule 4(1)(ix) and (2) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives, “for the purpose of the Sectoral Debates on the Agriculture and Food Security sector, as stipulated in Order Seventeen, Rule 1(3).

“The event promises to shed light on crucial issues impacting our nation’s agriculture and food security sector and shape legislative actions to contribute to addressing them.”