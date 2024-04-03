Reps Hit KFC For Alleged Discriminating Against Gbenga Daniel’s Son

The House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matters has condemned the discrimination meted out to a son of a former Ogun State governor and serving Senator Gbenga Daniel at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu, who made this known at a press conference in Abuja yesterday also declared the commitment of the House to a full implementation of the Disability Act. He said: “Recently, there have been distressing reports regarding the denial of access to Mr. Adebola Daniel at a KFC outlet in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

This discriminatory incident, highlighted by Mr. Daniel’s public account, sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in Nigeria. “Mr. Daniel, a wheelchair user, faced humiliation when he was refused entry to the KFC outlet, with the manager stating, ‘no wheelchairs allowed’. “This treatment is unacceptable and goes against the principles of inclusivity and respect. And it is a violation of the Disability Act. “Being disabled often rolls over my spirit, leaving behind a trail of shattered dignity and forgotten humanity.

Nowhere more so than in Nigeria,” Debola wrote, drawing attention to the systemic challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in the country. The lawmaker noted that: “As the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matters, I strongly condemn such actions. Denying individuals with disabilities access to public spaces is not only disrespectful but also undermines ongoing efforts to implement the Disability Act. And the committee is duty bound to investigate this issue and other related matters.

“The case of Mr Adebola Daniel is one in millions of other unreported cases of such abuses and injustices against people with disabilities. “This will no longer be tolerated by the governments at all levels. “Any establishments within the shores of our country irrespective of owners’ status should take note. Enough is enough “The Discrimination against People with Disabilities Prohibition Act 2018, passed by the National Assembly, aims to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities.”