Reps’ halt implementation of revised guidelines for nurses, midwives

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria not to implement the Revised Guidelines for Verification of Certificates of Nurses and Midwives pending the outcome of the legislature.

The advice was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Dr. Patrick Umoh (APC, Akwa Ibom). Presenting the motion, Umoh noted that the enactment of the Nursing and Midwifery (Registration, etc.) Act, Cap. N143, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, by the National Assembly for the regulation and control of the nursing and midwifery profession in Nigeria. He said the Revised Guidelines for Verification of Certificate(s) dated February 7, 2024, issued by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria will come into force on March 1, 2024.

“Further notes that the Revised Guidelines, among others, stipulates that applicants for verification must have a minimum of two years post qualification experience from the date of issuance of permanent practice licence; obtain a letter of good standing from the Chief Executive Officer of applicant’s place of work and the last training institution attended, and that processing of the application shall take a minimum of six months; “Aware of the concerns, protest and stiff opposition to the implementation of the Revised Guidelines by health professionals led by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives.

“Further aware that the National Assembly is the body empowered by the Constitution to make laws for the country, and the requirement of two years post-qualification experience by the Nursing and Midwifery Council is to legislate through the back door, and therefore a usurpation of the powers of the National Assembly”, he submitted.