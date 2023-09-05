Reps Hails Appointment Of Tijani As  Communication Minister

…Says he’ll unlock untapped opportunities in digital economy

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on petroleum resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu has passed a vote of confidence on the new minister for communication, innovation, and digital economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, saying that he is capable of bringing the much-needed advancement in the information and communication technology sector.

Ugochinyere in a statement in Abuja lauded Dr. Tijani for his leadership qualities, expertise, and commitment to advancing communication and digitisation.

He said the minister’s youthful strength and expertise will help him create greater opportunities in the communication ministry.

The lawmaker who represents Ideato North and Ideato South federal constituency of Imo state noted that Tijani’s appointment by President Bola Tinubu is a recognition of his remarkable contributions to the technology sector, adding that the minister will unlock untapped opportunities in the digital economy.

He said, “I’m optimistic that the new minister for communication, innovation and digital economy, Dr Bosun Tijani will bring the much-needed advancement in the information and communication technology sector. His impact on the tech industry, both nationally and internationally, is highly commendable.

“As a co-founder of CCHub, Tijani has been at the forefront of groundbreaking technological advancements within the country. He initiated the first visit of Mark Zuckerberg to Nigeria in August 2016 as part of efforts to place Africa on the global technology map.

“He has also hosted other global technology leaders in Nigeria, including former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2019 and most recently in June 2023, hosted a fireside chat with Microsoft founder Bill Gates. I’m eager to see the remarkable strides he will undoubtedly make in furthering the nation’s technological advancement.”