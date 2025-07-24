Reps Hail Tinubu For Raising Sports Budget To N113b

The Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, Kabiru Amadu, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly for increasing the 2025 sports budget to ₦113 billion, a 288 per cent rise from the ₦29 billion allocated in 2024.

Amadu gave the commendation during the maiden distribution of sports equipment to principal officers and members of the House Committee on Sports for onward distribution to their various constituencies.

He emphasised the need for a return to grassroots sports development, describing it as a strategic move to nurture talent, build discipline, and foster social cohesion through sports. According to him, the equipment will benefit 3,260 teams nationwide, with each state receiving between 80 to 120 sets of footballs and jerseys. Distribution will be handled by committee members and House leadership.

“Our goal is to build a sustainable sports ecosystem starting at the grassroots, where champions are discovered, talents nurtured, and characters built,” he said. “Investing in grassroots sports means investing in the dreams of our young people. Sports have the power to transform lives, but for too long, the focus has been on elite athletes. Today, we begin to change that narrative.”

Amadu stressed that the items being distributed are more than physical equipment, calling them “symbols of opportunity, empowerment, and national progress.” He urged lawmakers to ensure the equipment reaches the intended beneficiaries, noting that the true impact will be measured by lives transformed and talents discovered.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mr. Shehu Dikko, highlighted the need to shift Nigeria’s focus from competition-driven sports to development-oriented programmes. He stated that sports federations must move beyond seeking funds only for competitions and instead focus on long-term development.

Dikko explained that necessary reforms, legislation, and structural changes are in the pipeline to make Nigerian sports more transparent, profitable, and attractive to private investment. He projected that the new strategy could create two to three million jobs annually, boost foreign exchange earnings, and transform sports into a national asset.

He revealed that a comprehensive bill to restructure the country’s sports ecosystem is on its way to the House. The bill seeks to establish development agencies and funding structures to support long-term growth. He called on lawmakers to support the legislation, describing it as a potential game-changer.

In his remarks, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas welcomed the delegation and announced plans to establish a National Sports Academy as part of efforts to ensure sustainable sports development. He also echoed calls for a renewed focus on grassroots sports as a key pathway to restoring Nigeria’s lost glory in international competitions.