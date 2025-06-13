Reps Hail Tinubu For Pardoning Saro-Wiwa, Others

Share

The House of Representatives has commended President Bola Tinubu for granting pardon to environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa and his eight colleagues who were executed during the regime of Gen. Sani Abacha.

The green chamber also praised the president for honouring heroes of democracy including wife of MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola.

Deputy spokesperson for the House, Philip Agbese (APC, Benue) gave the commendation while addressing the media on the president’s Democracy Day address at a joint session of the National Assembly.

He said the action of the president shows that he is a compassionate and listening leader, who feels the pulse of the masses.

Agbese noted that “The pardon granted the Ogoni nine is the least a responsible leader can do to a cry for justice to placate the people’s agitation. The people of Ogoni and indeed Niger Delta have doe long agitated for this and it is heart warming that President Bola Tinubu has found it worthy to grant their request.

“This singular action will go a long way in assuaging the anger and concerns of the people of the region and once more five then a sense of belonging.”

Speaking on the honours bestowed on heroes and heroines of democracy, the spokesman noted that President Tinubu gave honour to whom it is due.

He said the democracy the nation is enjoying today was achieved through the sacrifices and struggles of some individuals who should be celebrated and honoured.

“We must acknowledge that the democracy we are enjoying today did not come on a platter of gold. Some patriots made sacrifice and some paid the supreme price to ensure that the nation return to democratic rules. Today, President Tinubu, who was also part of this struggle has honoured them. It is an action we should all applaud.

“The likes of Kudirat Abiola, Frank Kokori, Pa Alfred Rewane, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu and all those honoured played significant roles in the June 12 presidential election and the struggle that later metamorphosed into the current democracy.

“President Tinubu is a true democrat, he was part of the struggle and is only reenacting what they fought for at the risk of losing his life. This is good for Nigeria and I wish every Nigerian happy democracy Day”, he said.

