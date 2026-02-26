Reps Hail NDIC For Achieving 97% Budget Implementation In 2025

The House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters has commended the management of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for recording a 97 per cent implementation of its 2025 budget.

Chairman of the committee, Ahmed Jaha Babawo, gave the commendation during a budget defence session held on Thursday at the National Assembly.

He noted that the performance was in sharp contrast to the low execution rates recorded by several other ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), particularly in their capital expenditure components.

He applauded the agency’s fiscal discipline and efficient resource management, describing the 97 per cent implementation rate as “remarkable,” especially in a fiscal environment where many MDAs recorded minimal or zero capital budget implementation.

“I want to put this on record that NDIC is one of the agencies operating strictly under the Fiscal Responsibility framework on cost-to-income ratio,” Jaha stated.

“Fifty per cent of its generated income must be remitted to a dedicated Consolidated Revenue Fund account of the Federal Government, while the remaining 50 per cent is retained to run the agency.

“Despite this limitation, NDIC has achieved nearly 97 per cent budget implementation for 2025. Meanwhile, some other agencies recorded zero per cent performance, particularly on their capital components. This achievement is largely because NDIC is a self-generating, government-owned enterprise that manages its revenue efficiently within fiscal responsibility guidelines.”

Meanwhile, the corporation is seeking approval of ₦589.89 billion for its 2026 budget. Managing Director/Chief Executive, Thompson Oludare Sunday, made the presentation during the appraisal of the 2025 budget and the submission of the 2026 budget estimates to the committee.