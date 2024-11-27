Reps Hail Gov Bago As Worthy Ambassador Of NASS

Share

The House of Representatives has commended the governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago for his exemplary leadership and outstanding achievements in office.

Recall Governor Bago, was a member of the 7th, 8th, and 9th Assembly.

The commendation was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos state), under matters of personal explanation to praise Governor Bago’s achievements, particularly in the agricultural revolution, infrastructural development, and enhancing religious tolerance.

Benson noted that Governor Bago’s efforts have not only benefited Niger State but also have the potential to impact the entire country and West Africa.

He cited a conversation with a Cameroonian General, who studies at Harvard that expressed admiration for Governor Bago’s giant strides in ensuring that Niger state can feed itself and Nigeria in a few years to come.

In supporting the motion, Musa Abdullahi (APC, Niger) commended Governor Bago’s vision, drive, and energy, which have transformed the political and economic fortunes of Niger State.

He highlighted the governor’s efforts in cultivating 250,000 hectares of land for sugarcane production, a project inspired by a recent study tour to Brazil.

According to Abdullahi, the study tour revealed that Niger State has the potential to generate about $1 billion in revenue from sugarcane production, making it a game-changer for the state’s economy.

In his intervention, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, thanked Jimi Benson for the encomium poured on Governor Bago, describing him “As a pride and worthy Ambassador of the Parliament”.

Share

