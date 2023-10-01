Reps Hail Abbas At 58, Say He’s A Worthy Mentor

The House of Representatives has commiserated with the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on the occasion of his 58th birthday, October 1, 2023.

In a statement issued by the House spokesman, Hon Akin Rotimi said “Speaker Abbas’ life has been distinguished by significant accomplishments and enduring devotion to public service in various capacities, notably in the academia and the legislature, and is a worthy mentor and inspiration to young Nigerians in dire need of role models and exemplars of values-based leadership.

“Since his emergence as speaker with the support of an overwhelming majority of Honourable members across partisan divides, Speaker Abbas has demonstrated great leadership, integrity, and dedication, in advancing democratic principles in leading the most diverse House since the advent of Nigeria’s 4th republic, in terms of number of politically parties represented.

“He has ushered in an era of robust cooperation and legislative decorum, and earned the esteem and trust of honourable members, with his guiding principle of respect for all colleague Honourable Members as equal bearers of the mandate of the Nigerian people.

“In addition to the giant legislative strides the 10th Assembly has achieved so far since inauguration on June 13, 2023, Speaker Abbas has also leveraged his office and stature, to intervene in industrial disputes, and also boldly conveyed progressive thoughts and ideas on key national issues in various public fora.

“He has demonstrated his commitment to the development of a legislative agenda that addresses key issues in the polity and leaves no Nigerian behind, and also put in place measures for monitoring and evaluation of Standing and Ad-Hoc committees of the House, to ensure our efforts in the service of the people are effective, efficient, and sustainable.

“Remarkably, despite his blue blood and high office as the Number Four citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Speaker Abbas remains a humble public servant and advocate of moderation and asked that, on this occasion, no paid congratulatory adverts or receptions should be done in his honour, and that any such available resources by well-wishers should be utilized for charitable causes in keeping with the challenging times we are currently facing as a country.

“Honourable Members of the House however use this medium to celebrate a worthy leader and first amongst equals. We wish him a happy birthday, and many more fruitful years ahead in the service of God and country.

“Mr Speaker, we are proud of you, and thank you for the goodwill you have attracted to the ‘People’s Parliament’ with your innovative and consultative style of leadership, as well as the far-reaching reforms you are implementing to ensure the 10th Assembly continues to work in the best interest of all Nigerians”