Reps Give CBN Ultimatum To Reconcile With Finance Ministry, FRC

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued an ultimatum to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reconcile with the Ministry of Finance and the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) over alleged unremitted revenues into the Federal Account.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Bamidele Salam, gave the directives yesterday after the CBN requested more time. Salam recalled that the House, at plenary last Wednesday resolved to summon the CBN governor to appear before the committee to conclude a hearing initiated by a joint sitting of the Public Accounts and Public Assets Committees.

He said the investigation followed extensive correspondence between the National Assembly, the CBN, the Ministry of Finance and other relevant agencies over alleged violations of the 1999 Constitution and the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

According to Salam, reports by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and a special audit by consultants allegedly showed that the CBN failed to remit about N5.2 trillion in operating surplus to the Consolidated Revenue Fund between 2015 and 2022.

He added that other findings include alleged outstanding remittances of about N954.3 million following the transition to the Treasury Single Account (TSA), discrepancies of about N11.09 billion, another N2.686 trillion uncovered during the migration of Federal Government balances, as well as N521.7 million in Value Added Tax (VAT) on remittance transactions.

Salam said the CBN, in a letter dated Dec. 15, 2025, requested additional time to respond and appear before the committee, citing the volume of information required and an ongoing reconciliation exercise with the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking on the reconciliation process, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, described Federal Government revenue as central to governance, budgeting and public investment. Edun also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s respect for the National Assembly and its oversight role.

The committee also heard from members on the need to balance accountability with fair hearing. Presenting the position of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Mr Charles Abeta, who led the FRC delegation and represented the Chairman of the Commission, acknowledged longstanding challenges in engagements between the Commission and the CBN.