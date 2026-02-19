Reps Float Health Insurance For Journalists Covering Chamber

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, has enrolled journalists covering the Green Chamber into the Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS).

The symbolic presentation of enrolment identity cards to the members of the House Press Corps was conducted by the Mandate Secretary, FCT Health Services, Mrs. Dolapo Fasawe, and Hon. Akin Rotimi.

Speaking at the event, Rotimi said the initiative was anchored on the commitment of the 10th Assembly to strengthen engagement with the media and support the wellbeing of journalists covering legislative activities.

He acknowledged the support of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, noting that the Press Corps plays a critical role in the country’s legislative process.

He said the intervention recognised the demanding nature of journalism, particularly for reporters who work long hours covering parliamentary activities.

“We consider them a very critical stakeholder in the legislative affairs of this country.

“You do a lot of work. And I know sometimes up until 9, 10 in the night, they take a lot of time doing this work. And sometimes you just get home, you’re tired. You don’t prioritise yourself trying to ensure that you’re doing your constitutional mandate. But sometimes you have to look out for yourself. Because we need you to be strong and healthy to be able to continue to discharge your mandate.”

He explained that the initiative was designed to provide sustainable healthcare access while encouraging wider participation in health insurance coverage across society.

In her remarks, the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dolapo Fasawe, described the sponsorship as a significant contribution to expanding healthcare access.

She was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Baba-Gana Adam.

“It gives me immense pleasure to express our profound appreciation to the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, for his remarkable and generous decision to enrol the entire Press Corps of the Nigeria House of Representatives into the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) for one full year,” she said.

She said the intervention supports the FCT Health Insurance Scheme’s “Adopt and Enrol” programme, which encourages individuals and organisations to sponsor health insurance for others.

“This noble gesture is not only commendable; it is visionary. By voluntarily sponsoring the health insurance coverage of the Press Corps, Hon. Rotimi has demonstrated exemplary leadership, compassion, and a deep commitment to the welfare of those who serve our nation through information and public accountability. A healthy press is vital to a healthy democracy, and this act ensures that those who keep us informed can access quality healthcare without financial hardship.”

Fasawe noted that the scheme provides access to quality healthcare services at an annual premium of ₦22,500 per person and urged other leaders and institutions to emulate the example.

Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Chike Okafor, described the intervention as historic and commended the leadership of the 10th Assembly for supporting the initiative.

In a goodwill message, Chairperson of the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Grace Ike, said the initiative underscored the importance of journalists in democratic governance.

“Health insurance is not a luxury; it is protection. Media professionals work under intense pressure: tight deadlines, constant mobility, exposure to risks, and the mental strain that comes with covering governance and national issues.”

Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Gboyega Onadiran, described the programme as a practical step toward universal health coverage in Nigeria.

“Health insurance remains one of the most effective tools to protect families from catastrophic health expenses. As journalists, we are witnesses to the realities many Nigerians face when healthcare is not affordable.”

He expressed appreciation to Rotimi and the FCT Health Services Secretariat for the collaboration that made the initiative possible.

“Today’s initiative is a practical step in that direction. It demonstrates that achieving universal coverage requires partnership, commitment, and deliberate action.”

Onadiran urged organisations and professional bodies to prioritise the health of their members by embracing structured health insurance schemes.