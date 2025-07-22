Reps Finance C’ttee Endorses RMAFC’s N105b Budget Proposal

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Tuesday adopted the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N105.14 billion for the operations of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The committee, chaired by Hon. James Faleke (APC, Lagos), adopted the bill during a budget defence session with the RMAFC management, led by its Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Shehu, in Abuja.

Presenting the budget details, Shehu said N20.6 billion was allocated for personnel costs, while N8.9 billion was earmarked for overhead expenses. He added that N75.5 billion representing 71.8 per cent of the total budget was set aside for capital expenditure.

Shehu commended the committee for championing the recent amendment to the RMAFC Act, stating that the legislative action had strengthened the commission’s capacity to deliver on its mandate.

In response, Faleke said the committee had reviewed the budget and was satisfied with the estimates. He assured that the committee, through its oversight role, would ensure full implementation of the appropriation.

Faleke added that the National Assembly would proceed on its annual recess within the week and expected a 30 to 40 per cent implementation rate by the time it reconvenes.

The bill is expected to be presented to the Committee of the Whole for third reading and subsequent transmission to the President for assent.