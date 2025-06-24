Reps Extend 2024 Budget Implementation To December 2025

Share

The House of Representatives on Tuesday extended the lifespan of the 2024 Appropriation Act from June 30 to December 31, 2025.

The resolution followed the unanimous adoption of a motion moved during plenary by the Deputy House Leader, Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims (APC, Kogi), and seconded by the Minority Whip, Ali Isa J.C. (PDP, Gombe).

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, said the extension of the capital component became necessary due to inadequate funding which had stalled implementation.

“As of now, the budget is not substantially funded. Therefore, we have no option but to extend the implementation period. There is no need for further debate on this,” the Speaker said.

When the motion was put to a voice vote, it was unanimously adopted without opposition.

It will be recalled that on December 19, 2024, just before adjourning for the Christmas and New Year break, both chambers of the National Assembly had initially extended the capital component of the 2024 budget from December 31, 2024, to June 30, 2025. That extension followed the passage of a motion by House Leader Julius Ihonvbere.

The 2024 budget earmarked ₦7.72 trillion for capital expenditure, out of a total budget of ₦27.5 trillion. Other components include ₦9.92 trillion for recurrent expenditure, ₦8.25 trillion for debt servicing, ₦1.37 trillion for statutory transfers, and ₦243.66 billion for sinking funds.

As it stands, both the 2024 capital component and the 2025 Appropriation Act are being implemented concurrently.

