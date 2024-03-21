Reps Extend 2023 Supplementary Budget Implementation to June

The House of Representatives yesterday extended the implementation date of the N2.177 trillion 2023 supplementary budget from December 31 to June 30. It also extended President Bola Tinubu’s request for the extension of the implementation of the N21.827 trillion Appropriation Act 2023.

Both were approved by the Committee of Supply. Meanwhile, the House closed down till April 16 to allow lawmakers to celebrate Easter and Sallah. The details of the 2023 Appropriation Act showed that the sum of N967,486,010,536 was for Statutory Transfers; N6,557,597,611,797 was for Debt Service; N8,329,370,195,637 was for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure while the sum of N5,972,734,929,421 was for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year ending on the 31st day of December 2023.

The sum of N165 billion was for the National Judicial Council (NJC); N119,939,603,660 was for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); while the sum of N103,288,086,976 was for Universal Basic Education (UBE); Public Complaints Commission got N10.690 billion; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) got N173,635,157,400; National Human Right Commission got N4.500 billion; North East Development Commission got N59,038,929,318; Basic Health Care Fund gets N51,644,043,487 while National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) got N51,644,043,487.

The Parliament also approved the sum of N30,173,520,592 for Severance/Inauguration of Outgoing and Incoming 9th and 10th Assembly (Legislators and Legislative Aides); N30,492,518,529 was for National Assembly Office; N33,267,001,807 was for Senate; N51,994,511,954 is for House of Representatives; N10,555,809,322 was for National Assembly.