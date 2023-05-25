Reps Extend 2022 Supplementary Budget Implementation to Dec

The House of Representatives yesterday extended the implementation of the capital aspect of the Appropriation Act, 2022 and the 2022 Supplementary Budget Appropriation from June 30 to 31 December 31. This followed the approval of a bill sponsored by the majority leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, who explained that the move was “to ensure governance has no hitches”.

Also, at the committee of supply presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the House approved the 2021 and 2022 budgets of the Niger Delta Development Commission. While leading debate on the appropriation bill, chairman of the House committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Ojo, said: “That the House do consider the Report of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission on the issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the total sum of N485,794,575,131.00 only, of which the Sum of 28,247,952,510 only, is for personnel expenditure, while the sum of N14,535,485,480 only, is for overhead expenditure, while the sum of N2,916,562,010 is for internal capital expenditure and the sum of N440,094,575,131 is for development projects for the service of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the financial year ending on 31 March, 2022.”

For the 2022, Ojo said: “That the House do receive the Report of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission on the issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Total Sum of N928,297,049,364 only, of which the Sum of N34,247,952,510 is for Personnel Expenditure, while the Sum of N16,521,485,480 is for Overhead Expenditure, while the sum of N3,719,062,675 (three billion, and seven hundred and nineteen million, sixty two thousand, six 543 Wednesday 24 May, 2023 No. 140 hundred and seventy–five naira) only, is for Internal Capital Expenditure and the sum of N543,808,548,699 is for Development Projects for the Service of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) for the Financial Year Ending on 31 March, 2023.” Both budgets were passed.