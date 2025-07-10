Reps Engage Nigerian Women On Special Parliamentary Seats

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday held an interactive session with Nigerian women on the issue of special parliamentary seats, placing women’s political inclusion at the heart of discussions.

The session, chaired by House Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, formed part of the ongoing 2025 National Assembly (NASS) Open Week and was themed “Session on Special Seats for Women in Parliament.”

At the opening of the Open Week on Tuesday, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, reaffirmed the 10th Assembly’s commitment to amending the constitution to provide for constitutionally guaranteed reserved seats for women.

“A central feature of our inclusive governance proposal is the introduction of constitutionally guaranteed reserved seats for women and persons with disabilities,” Abbas stated. “Ten percent of seats in both chambers would be reserved for women and five percent for persons with disabilities, ensuring balanced representation.”

These reserved seats, he explained, would be filled through direct elections, staggered to encourage continuity and mentorship. Representatives occupying these seats would enjoy equal privileges and responsibilities as other lawmakers.

Reiterating the speaker’s stance, Prof. Ihonvbere stressed that the House was determined to make the amendments succeed and called on all stakeholders to support the initiative.

Delivering her remarks at the session, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, lauded the timing of the dialogue and emphasized that women’s inclusion in politics should not be seen as charity.

“Giving women a seat at the table is about recognising competence, diversity, and the unique perspectives women bring to leadership,” she stated.

Represented by the Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Development, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, the First Lady noted that constitutional and legislative reforms were underway, making this a critical moment to advocate for women’s inclusion through reserved seats.

“As we reflect on Nigeria’s democratic journey, we must acknowledge that women remain significantly underrepresented at all levels of governance, despite constituting nearly half the population,” she said. “This is not just about fairness, but about strengthening democracy and driving national development.”

Senator Tinubu commended Speaker Abbas and the House for initiating the NASS Open Week, which promotes public engagement and inclusive dialogue. She pledged continued support for initiatives that promote women’s political participation, education, and economic inclusion.

Women leaders and participants at the session applauded the 10th Assembly’s foresight and commitment to gender equity.

Notable attendees included the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele (FNSE); Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Lami Danladi; and representatives of women’s groups, civil society organisations, and other advocacy networks.