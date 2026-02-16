Reps Emergency Plenary: Real Time Transmission, Reserved Seats For Women Top Agenda

As the House of Representatives reconvenes tomorrow to deliberate on the harmonised version of the Electoral Act, 2022 (Amendment), the real time transmission of results and Reserved Seats for Women Bill tops the agenda.

The House, at the weekend announced plans to reconvene for an emergency plenary yesterday to review matters arising from the release of the 2027 general election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The emergency sitting, according to the House spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi: “Reflects the resolve of the House to respond promptly to issues with far-reaching implications for the nation’s democratic process.

Deliberations will focus on relevant legislative matters connected to the announcement, in line with the constitutional responsibilities of the National Assembly”. He said: “All legislative business relating to the matter is expected to be addressed expeditiously”.

New Telegraph learnt that the harmonization committee of the Senate and House on the Electoral Act amendment is due to meet Monday (today), while its report will be tabled for consideration yesterday, when the lawmakers reconvene in an emergency plenary. While the House opted for real time e-transmission of results, the Senate voted for e-transmission with a caveat for manual compilation.

But following the release of the election timetable, the Reserved Seats for Women Bill Campaign Coalition in a statement signed by its Communications Lead, Hammed Adejare, yesterday called for the immediate and decisive legislative action to secure inclusive political representation in Nigeria. The coalition said: “The publication of the electoral calendar provides clarity for political parties, candidates, institutions, and citizens.

“It also underscores a critical reality: the legislative window to conclude consideration of House Bill 1349 and Senate Bill 550— the proposed constitutional amendment to establish 182 reserved seats for women across the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the State Houses of Assembly — is rapidly narrowing. “Nigeria continues to record one of the lowest levels of female parliamentary representation globally, with women occupying less than five per cent of seats in the National Assembly”.