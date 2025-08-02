Reps Doubt Efficacy Of ACTUs In Fighting Corruption In MDAs

The House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption has expressed reservations on the efficiency of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) in curtailing corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kayode Akiolu, who questioned the relevance and integrity of ACTUs at a public hearing in Abuja, noted that some may have strayed from their original purpose or become compromised.

“While we recognise the challenges posed by the insidious nature of corruption, we must also confront the realities that not all actions taken in the name of anti-corruption have been entirely above board.

“It is paramount that we investigate and assess whether these units are truly fulfilling their mandates or if they have, regrettably, become enmeshed in the very practices they were created to eradicate.”

According to Akiolu, this model was built on the premise that employees within MDAs are best positioned to detect corrupt practices in their environments.

He described the strategy as “brilliant” and said the ACTUs “Were relevant in 2001; twenty-four years later, they are no less relevant.”

But despite their longevity and widespread presence, concerns have emerged regarding their operational efficiency and independence.

Akiolu cited reports and public complaints alleging that some ACTUs have either become toothless or compromised by the very corruption they were designed to police.

“As representatives of the Nigerian people, it is our foremost duty to ensure that public resources are managed with the utmost care and that the trust bestowed upon us is not compromised.

“We must restore faith in our institutions and demonstrate, unequivocally, that there is no tolerance for corruption, whether from within or outside.”

The hearing is expected to gather testimonies and data from civil society organisations, anti-corruption advocates, government representatives, and whistleblowers, with a view to understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the ACTU framework.

Key areas of focus include institutional independence, reporting mechanisms, enforcement capacity, and the credibility of their operations within MDAs.