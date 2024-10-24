Reps Donate N100m To Victims Of Jigawa Tanker Explosion

Share

The members of the House of Representatives on Thursday donated the sum of N100 million to the families of the victims of the Jigawa Petrol tanker explosion.

The lawmakers disclosed this when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas led a delegation from the House to sympathise with the people and government of Jigawa State over the accident, which led to the death of over 170 persons.

The House delegation, which was at the Government House in Dutse, the state’s capital, sympathised with Governor Malam Umar Namadi over the unfortunate incident.

The speaker said: “It is indeed with a deep sense of loss, and sadness that members of the House of Representatives are here to commiserate and condole the good people of Jigawa State over the unfortunate incident that happened a few days ago.

“We received the news with great shock and dismay but with that total submission to the Almighty Allah. Whatever happens to a man, we believe is predestined. All we can do as faithful is to pray for the repose of those who passed away.

The speaker then announced the donation of the sum of N100 million from the members of the North-West caucus and other zones to the victims of the tanker explosion.

“The House, in its own little way, has decided to give a symbolic contribution to show our sympathy and empathy to the great people of this state, particularly the victims of this unfortunate incident.

“The House has mandated me and other members here present to announce a donation of N100 million towards the treatment of those who are in the hospital and to give additional support to the families of those who lost their lives.

“May the Almighty God grant those who died eternal peace and Jannatul Firdaus. May those who recorded various degrees of injuries recover in record time.

“Your Excellency, please accept the profound condolences and consideration of the House on this tragic incident. May God continue to protect us, bless our governor, bless our state, and bring lasting peace in our lives.”

Governor Namadi, in his response, expressed profound appreciation to the Speaker and the House for a visit and “this show of generosity and brotherhood.” He assured that the donation would get to the affected victims.

“On behalf of the people and government of Jigawa state, I want to thank you and the members of the House of Representatives. Despite your busy schedule, you created time to come and condole with us at this moment. This has shown a sign of commitment to the nation.

“With this singular act, the House of Representatives has demonstrated to the Nigerian people that it is the true representative of the people, and you are with the people at the times of need. We are sincerely grateful”.

