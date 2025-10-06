Reps Divided As Plot To Impeach Minority Leader, Chinda Thickens

The impending plan to remove the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) has taken a different dimension as it has caused a sharp divide in the Minority Caucus.

While 89 members of the Minority Caucus under the umbrella of Active Minority have thrown their weight behind the embattled Minority Leader, warning that they would resist any attempt to remove him, a meeting of the caucus has been called for this evening in Abuja.

Notice for the meeting was jointly signed yesterday, by Hon. Agbedi Frederick, Leader of the PDP Caucus, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, Leader, LP Caucus, Hon. Muktar Umar-Zakar, NNPP Caucus Leader, and Hon. Peter Uzokwe, Leader, YPP. It was titled: ‘Notice of emergency meeting of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives’, and addressed to “All Minority Members of the House of Representatives.”

The notice read: “You are hereby invited to an emergency meeting to discuss recent developments in the minority leadership, particularly to review the lawsuit instituted by Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, against all members of minority parties in the 10th House of Representatives”.

The meeting is scheduled for The Envoy Hotel in Abuja. However, last night checks revealed that the venue of the meeting has been changed to Conference Room 028 in the House of Representatives New Building for 8pm. Recall that Chinda had last week filed a suit seeking an injunction to prevent the Speaker of the House, the Clerk and leadership of National Assembly and the minority parties’ caucus from removing him as Minority Leader.

Some minority lawmakers are planning to replace Hon. Chinda over allegations of not providing leadership and working for the ruling APC and being a close confidant of the FCT minister, Chief Nyesom Wike. But the ‘Active Minority Group’, led by a PDP member from one of the Northern states has also been meeting in Abuja ahead of the resumption of plenary tomorrow.

A member of the Active Minority, who is privy to the meeting, spoke on condition of anonymity boasting that they are prepared to counter the moves by certain interests in the PDP and the ADC bent on replacing Chinda because of his affiliation to Wike. Giving reasons why they are supporting the Minority Leader, the lawmaker said: “Hon. Chinda’s unwavering commitment to upholding democratic principles and advocating for the rights of the Nigerian people have set him apart as a beacon of hope in times of uncertainty.”

Recall that Chinda has named the National Assembly, Speaker of the House, Clerk of the National Assembly and members of the Minority Caucus as defendants in the suit challenging moves to remove him as minority leader. He alleged that the plot to remove him stems from his close association with Wike, who is also the only PDP member in President Tinubu’s APC-led cabinet.