Reps Direct Clerk To Implement Tree Replacement Policy

The House of Representatives has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) to immediately implement a Tree Replacement Policy, mandating that for every tree cut down within the National Assembly Complex or its surrounding Three Arms Zone, at least three indigenous species be planted in designated areas.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion titled “Promoting Sustainable Green Practices in the Three Arms Zone”, sponsored by Hon. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi.

The House further mandated the National Assembly management, in collaboration with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to develop and enforce a Green Infrastructure Development Framework to integrate tree preservation, landscaping, and ecological protection into all future construction projects within the Three Arms Zone.

Additionally, the Committees on Environment and Habitat and Federal Capital Territory were instructed to liaise with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the Ecological Fund Office, and other relevant environmental agencies to conduct a comprehensive audit of all green spaces lost to recent construction and farming activities in the area.

Lawmakers also approved the establishment of a Legislative Green Task Force to drive and monitor environmental sustainability initiatives within the National Assembly premises and its environs.

While supporting the motion, many lawmakers condemned the indiscriminate felling of trees and destruction of green areas around the National Assembly, warning that such actions undermine Nigeria’s commitments to climate change mitigation, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the National Climate Change Policy.

In his presentation, Onuakalusi expressed concern that trees and green spaces in the Three Arms Zone were being cleared in the name of development and farming without environmental impact assessments or reforestation plans.

The motion was unanimously adopted.