Reps Didn’t Collect Bribes To Pass Universities’ Budget –Spokesman

The Spokesperson and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, has faulted reports accusing some lawmakers of demanding for bribe to pass the 2025 budget of federal universities.

Rotimi, in a statement on Wednesday said “The House of Representatives has noted with concern a recent report by PREMIUM TIMES, alleging that some lawmakers in the National Assembly are demanding bribes from Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities to approve their 2025 budget allocations”

According to him, “The 10th House of Representatives is firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest ethical standards in all its legislative activities.”

He explained that, “following the presentation, various Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have been appearing at open Andrew public sessions to defend their budget proposals before the relevant committees. “These sessions ensure rigorous scrutiny and accountability in public finance management.

“It is concerning, however, that some heads of federal tertiary institutions have failed to appear for these Budget Defence Sessions, despite their constitutional obligation to do so.

“This disregard for the legislative process not only impedes legislative oversight and undermines the principles of accountability, but demonstrates disregard for the parliament, and the Nigerian people.

“Furthermore, it is a matter of public record that some of these tertiary institutions have pending audit queries from the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation and have consistently failed to appear before the House Committee on Public Accounts to clarify these issues. This evasion raises questions about their governance practices and financial stewardship.

“This is in addition to disturbing allegations of sexual harassment, abuse of office and high handedness in their dealings with staff and students, for which legislative oversight provides a crucial platform to address in the spirit of transparency.

