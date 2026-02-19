Reps Deputy Spokesperson Lauds Nigeria-US Partnership On Security

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has applauded the deepening security partnership between Nigeria and the United States, describing the recent arrival of 100 American soldiers as a “clear demonstration that Nigeria is finally getting it right in global security cooperation.”

Responding to the deployment of US troops to Bauchi State to support Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts in an interview in Abuja, Agbese said the collaboration marks a turning point in the country’s fight against insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes.

According to Nigerian defence authorities, the US personnel are in the country to train Nigerian forces and provide intelligence support in the battle against terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), as well as criminal gangs terrorising communities across the country.

Agbese said the development underscores the confidence the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earned on the global stage.

“For the first time in a long while, Nigeria is engaging a major global power like the United States from a position of strategic clarity and mutual respect. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated bold leadership in repositioning our security architecture and strengthening international alliances,” he said.

He particularly commended the synergy between the Nigerian Commander-in-Chief and the US President, noting that Nigeria’s cooperation with the Trump administration has yielded tangible security outcomes.

“The Christmas Day precision airstrikes on terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State, duly approved by President Tinubu, sent an unmistakable message that Nigeria will no longer tolerate safe havens for terrorists. Sponsors of terrorism and their international collaborators have since received a clear signal that the game has changed,” he stated.

The lawmaker stressed that the collaboration goes beyond symbolism, describing it as a practical partnership that would enhance intelligence gathering, technical capacity, and operational effectiveness of Nigeria’s armed forces.

He also applauded the “constant improvements” recorded under the new Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and the Service Chiefs, saying the renewed vigour within the military high command has strengthened coordination and boosted morale among troops.

“Our armed forces today are better coordinated, better motivated, and increasingly better equipped. The ongoing reforms and strategic partnerships are already yielding results. What we are witnessing is the outcome of deliberate and courageous decisions taken by President Tinubu to secure the nation,” he added.

Agbese also commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, and the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, for ensuring robust synergy between ground troops of the Nigerian Army and air components of the Nigerian Air Force in dealing deadly blows on terrorists and bandits across the country.

“Our gallant troops on the frontlines have recorded remarkable successes in the war against insurgency in recent times, neutralising scores of terrorists and their kingpins. This, no doubt, is a result of synergy and interagency collaborations,” he said.

He equally lauded the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, and the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, for their efforts in tackling maritime security challenges and intelligence gathering to ensure peace and security across the country.

Nigeria continues to grapple with multiple security challenges, including insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, farmer-herder clashes in parts of the Middle Belt, kidnapping for ransom, and separatist agitations.

Agbese argued that the arrival of US troops, though non-combatant in role, would significantly enhance Nigeria’s capacity to deter threats and protect vulnerable communities.

“This collaboration will provide access to specialised technical capabilities that will strengthen our ability to detect, deter, and decisively neutralise terrorist elements across their cells. It reinforces the fact that Nigeria is not alone in this fight,” he said.

He dismissed suggestions that the presence of US troops undermines Nigeria’s sovereignty, insisting that the deployment was at the request of the Nigerian government and aligned with national interest to decimate terrorists wreaking havoc in the country.

According to him, the evolving Nigeria-US security relationship represents a new era of proactive diplomacy and results-driven governance under President Tinubu.

“Under President Tinubu, Nigeria is regaining its strategic relevance globally. The message is clear: this administration will pursue every lawful and strategic partnership necessary to secure our people. Those financing and aiding terrorism, whether locally or internationally, must understand that the space for impunity is rapidly shrinking,” he concluded.