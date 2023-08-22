Reps Deputy Speaker, Kalu Wins At Tribunal

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker and the member representing Bende Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Tuesday won at the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, as the election court dismissed the petition by the candidate of the Labour Party, Chief Frank Chinasa, seeking to nullify his election.

The three-man tribunal, in a unanimous judgment read by its Chairman, Justice Samson Paul Gang, dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Mr. Frank Chinasa had challenged the qualifications of Hon. Benjamin Kalu to contest in the just concluded National Assembly elections conducted February 25, 2023 on the basis of inconsistency in the names on his academic credentials.

However, in dismissing the petition the tribunal said the petitioner should have contacted the awarding institutions and verify the authenticity of the certificate before approaching the court. The Tribunal added that the Petitioner did not prove that the first respondent is not the owner of the said certificates, rather was concerned about the variation in the names.

The Tribunal also observed that the “certificates submitted by the petitioner as evidence/exhibit were mere photocopies and not certified true copies, hence not admissible.”