Reps Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga, Is Dead

Rt. Hon. Oriyomi Adewunmi Onanuga, also known as ‘Ijaya’, the member of the House of Representatives representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, has passed away.

Onanuga, who served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, died yesterday following a brief illness. This was confirmed in a tweet on the official X account of the House of Representatives, national assembly last night.

Born on December 2, 1965, Onanuga was a politician and entrepreneur. She had held the position of Deputy Chief Whip in the Nigerian House of Representatives since 2023.

Onanuga was born in Hammersmith, London, to Nigerian parents. She contested and won a seat in the House of Representatives under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

She also served as the Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and social development.

