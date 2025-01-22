Reps’ Deputy Chief Whip Death Has Created Big Vaccum-Ogun APC

Share

The death of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga, “has created a very big vacum that even the All Progressives Congress (APC) would find it very difficult to fill”.

This was the remark of the APC Chairman in Ogun State, Chief Yemi Sanusi, when he led members of the party’s Executive Committee on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Sagamu.

Sanusi, while delivering the message of the party, said: The entire leadership and members of party are here to commiserate with the family of Late Hon. Oriyomi Adewunmi Onanuga, who died in her prime.

“She was an adorable and committed member of our party, who carried out her duties with dispatch, passion and zeal.

“She did a wonderful job in her bid to empower the youths, women and the vulnerables in Remoland and beyond.

“Her death has created a big vacuum for our party, the state and the nation, but we are consoled by the fact that she left her name in the sands of time and her contributions to the growth of our nation would not be forgotten forever.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants her Aljanah Fridaus and give the family, mama, the children, the party and Ogun State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

