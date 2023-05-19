Reps Deny Receiving $15m To Approve $22.7trn Loan

The House of Representatives has dismissed reports alleging that $15 million was given to lawmakers by the executive in order to approve the restructuring of the N22.6 trillion Ways and Means loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A spokesperson of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu made the denial in a statement released on Friday.

He said “The attention of the House of Representatives and the leadership of the house has been drawn to a malicious media report alleging that 15 million dollars was received from the executive arm to approve the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the N22.7 trillion ways and means advances taken from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The allegations are not only false but also baseless and unfounded”.

He noted that “Usually, the House would have refrained from dignifying such a report with a response, having faith that all well-intentioned Nigerians would outrightly dismiss it.

“However, it has become imperative to address the report and the unfounded claims made therein for the benefit of all Nigerians”.

Kalu added, “As elected representatives, our decisions and actions are taken in the public interest. It should be remembered that the House had temporarily deferred the approval of the executive’s request, following the recommendations of the relevant committees of the House, which called for further engagement with the executive in order to facilitate a comprehensive and meticulous analysis and deliberation on public interventions the executive earmarked the said request for.

“We implore the media to exercise restraint and desist from disseminating unfounded allegations that have the potential to tarnish the reputation of public institutions and individuals, particularly during this critical period when lawmakers are deeply engrossed in the political competition for the leadership positions in the impending 10th National Assembly”.