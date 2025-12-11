Reps Deny Plan To Rename Nigeria As ‘United States Of Nigeria’

The House of Representatives on Thursday dismissed claims that an executive bill seeking to rename Nigeria as the “United States of Nigeria” is before the National Assembly.

Amid reports circulating online alleging that President Bola Tinubu submitted such a proposal, including one to abolish Shariah criminal law in northern Nigeria, the House spokesperson and member of the Constitutional Review Committee, Akin Rotimi Jr, said no such bill exists before the committee or the House.

Rotimi, while presenting an executive summary of the first batch of prioritised constitutional alteration bills, emphasized that the President has not transmitted any proposal to change the country’s name.

“I can tell you that we don’t have any such executive bill before the House. We don’t have any such bill, and I won’t speak further on that,” he said.

He announced that 44 harmonised constitutional amendment bills from both chambers will soon be presented for voting, explaining that the House has been working closely with the Senate Constitution Review Committee chaired by Senator Jibrin Barau.

Rotimi also clarified that when First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu recently met with lawmakers at the Presidential Villa, her engagement focused solely on lobbying for the Reserved Seats Bill for Women.

“She engaged lawmakers on pertinent issues, largely around the Reserved Seats Bill, which she has a strong interest in. She said nothing about changing Nigeria’s name,” he stated, noting that the Vice President, members of the Federal Executive Council, and other stakeholders were also present during the meeting.

He added that the Constitution Review Committee initially considered over 350 bills before streamlining the proposals to just over 40 after multiple review stages.