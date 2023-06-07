Reps Demand Probe Of Killings By Operation Safe Haven In Jos

The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated the Commandant of Special Task Force to investigate the killing of one Kenneth Gyang in Kuru, Plateau State and ensure justice is given with compensation to his family and proper medical care for the injured.

The directive was given after the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau) on the need for an urgent investigation of the checkpoint shooting in Maraban Jama’a Vwei Kuru in Plateau state.

Presenting the motion, Bagos noted that due to the rate of insecurity and killing of innocent souls in Nigeria, the government decided to put in place security checkpoints on several roads across the country to checkmate the insecurity.

He said, unfortunately, there have been in the past complaints by citizens of being harassed or molested by security personnel at checkpoints.

The lawmaker said he was “Aware that yesterday the 5th of June, 2023 there was unrest at a security checkpoint in Maraban Jama’a vwei, Kuru between the security and some of my constituents who were on their way for the funeral but were stopped by the Security personnel of the Special Task Force (Operation Safe Haven) stationed at the popular Vwei (Mararaban Jama’a) Kuru Jos South LGA of Plateau state.

“Also aware that the people pleaded with the Security personnel to allow them to go to the mortuary to pick the corpse of their deceased for burial and were only allowed access after an intense plea.

“Further aware that on their way coming back from the mortuary heading to church for the funeral service the same security personnel stopped them at the checkpoint denying them right of access, while some youths on bike came down to plead with the security personnel one amongst the security personnel shot two of the youths thereby killing one 18 year old Mr. Kenneth Gyang and injuring one Emmanuel Pam, the victims were among the mourners conveying corpse from Zawan to Kuru for burial.

Bagos said he was concerned that thereafter, the security personnel started shooting sporadically, scaring all persons in the community, thereby making people abandon their businesses and vehicles in search of safety.

“Also concerned that funeral processions have never had such confrontation or prohibition either by order or convention from the security agents at this or any other checkpoint in Jos and its environs.

“The arbitrary killing of an innocent Kenneth, a promising young man had his precious and sacred life untimely terminated by an officer that ought to have guaranteed his safety”.

He also urged the House to observe a one-minute silence in solemn respect to the victim who lost his life during the incident.

The motion was unanimously adopted.