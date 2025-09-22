The House of Representatives has asked the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, to provide the spreadsheet detailing the payments made to contractors as a part of the N2.4 trillion approval by the government for project implementation.

The Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Budget Implementation, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, gave this directive after a marathon meeting with the Association of Indigenous Contractors of Nigeria in Abuja.

He also charged the contractors with projects’ authenticity, adding that contractors must ensure that projects paid for were “jobs well done” and not just for “a piece of paper or a certificate of completion.”

The demand followed the confirmation by the Office of the Accountant-General that N2.4 trillion has been approved for payment to contractors.

Recall that following street protests by the contractors over months of unpaid fees after project implementation, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas set up the committee to interface with all the parties and stakeholders involved.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Kalu said that a follow-up meeting has been scheduled for October 5, 2025, for further appraisal of the agreement between the government and contractors.

“The Minister of Finance was here himself. The Accountant General was here himself. The Permanent Secretary of Special Duties in the Ministry of Finance, all of them were here. And we were able to narrow the problem of the contractors into three areas.

“So, today, the Ministry of Finance was represented by the legal adviser, and the Accountant General’s office was represented by the Director of Funds, as well as the Chief of Staff to the Accountant General, only because the Minister of Finance and the Accountant General were invited to the Villa to take care of issues, also on the bid to proffer solutions to this problem that we are handling. So they apologised but monitored the session through the phone.

“During the appraisal, we were able to find out that, according to them, 25% of the payments as agreed have been done within the two weeks, and they also said nothing has been done about the cash back and the warrant for the remaining months that they complained about.

“But they accepted that on the issue of batch numbers, the Ministry and the Accountant General have complied in full, 100%, which means the batch number issue has been removed, 25% have been achieved within two weeks, and the cash back and the warrant were not handled.

“We invited the bureaucrats to respond to that, and they said, yes, they have about N2.4 trillion that was approved for payment, and out of this amount, they have paid up, leaving only 160 billion unpaid out of N2.4 trillion.

“It’s commendable by this government to have approved such an amount of money, and that in one year phase of our stress, economic stress, for the government to approve N2.4 trillion for payment of contractors is a great step towards the right direction, and I thank the President through the Minister of Finance.

“But one of the things I sent them with was my charge to the Accountant General’s office to give us the spreadsheet of those they have paid. We need to see how the government has paid N2.4 trillion, and see people who are still standing on the street saying that the government is not paying.

“It’s not giving the government a good image. How can we pay N2.4 trillion into the system, and the same contractors are on the street? So, we want to verify and investigate to know whether these are the people who are paid, or the people who are claiming that they have worked.

“I gave them a charge also: on the part of the government, we are putting the pressure on the government to pay up, but on their part, they should ensure that what the government is paying for is a job well done. The government is not paying for a piece of paper or a certificate of completion when the jobs are not done.

“We told them it would be wickedness to claim that a hospital has been built and lives have been lost because there’s no hospital to attend to people, that schools have been built when students are learning under trees, that roads, farm roads, have been built when post-harvest destruction is still on the increase because there’s no way to bring those things down.

“That was my charge to them, so that let us demand what we have worked for, because the principle of ‘let him that work, let him be paid’ should apply. But at the same time, we don’t want ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’—people who have done nothing are paid, and people who are doing something are not paid.

“But in addition, he stated that approval has been granted for the third issue, which was the warrant and cash backing of the remaining months, which they said has not been taken care of, that was at zero per cent level.

“So that also gladdened their heart that the administration, beyond approving what they requested, which was May and June cash backing and warrants, has approved warrants and cash backing from May, June, July, August, and even up to September, the month that we are in.

“And when they were asked for how much, they said they have about extra N760 billion approved to take care of what is outstanding within this, in addition to the N2.4 trillion, which is bringing it to about N3.1 something trillion”.