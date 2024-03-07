Reps Demand Living Wage for Workers

The House of Representatives yesterday called for payment of a living wage to Nigerian workers commensurate with the current economic realities across the country. The call was consequent upon a motion sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) and 37 of his colleagues at the plenary. In adopting the motion, the House directed its Committees of Labour and Employment, Finance and National Planning to work out modalities for the payment of living wages to Nigerian workers. The House also resolved to transmit its resolution to the Senate for concurrence.

In his lead debate on the motion, Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Kano) decried the rising rate of inflation in the country, which has made it difficult for average Nigerians to afford basic needs such as food, water, housing, education, healthcare, transportation, and clothing. He said the rising inflation rate in the country was also hurting the cost of living, with the cost of food, accommodation, education, and transportation skyrocketing every other day.

The Deputy Minority Leader informed that Nigeria is a signatory to the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and Article 23 of the Declaration states that: “Every individual who works has the right to just and favourable remuneration to ensure such a person and his or her family exist in dignity.” He said the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have a 2030 achievement deadline, and eight out of the 17 SDGs of the United Nations require the payment of a living wage to be achieved.

According to Hon. Madaki, when the fuel subsidy was removed in May 2023, the Federal Government offered palliatives to cushion its effects but the ameliorative effect of this measure has been overtaken by the continued rise in the cost of goods and services. The lawmaker observed that the minimum wage (in Nigeria) was increased by the Federal Government yet the purchasing power is lower owing to the continued rise in the cost of living in the country and the fall of the naira.

Citing some examples, Madaki noted that Trade Economics in 2018 reported the living wage for an individual Nigerian and a Nigerian family to be N43, 200 per month and N137, 600 per month, respectively. This is a pre-subsidy removal report. He explained that at present, no labourer can live in Nigeria with a wage of less than N100,000 drawing the attention of his colleagues to a World Bank report, which revealed that the low purchasing power in the country occasioned by a high inflation rate, has led to an increase in poverty across the country.

Drawing allusion from the presentation of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on September 29, 2023, at the State Banquet in Abuja, where he declared: “It is only a living wage that can ameliorate the insecurity and corruption pervading the country.” According to Madaki, ex- cept pragmatic efforts were taken to improve the income of Nigerian workers, more Nigerians were bound to become poorer adding that this was capable of making the populace lose confidence in government. The motion was unanimously welcomed and the relevant committees were mandated to act promptly.