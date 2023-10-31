Reps Demand Justice For Murdered Corps Member

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police to apprehend the killers of Miss Chalya Grace Silas, who was a serving national youth corps member from Plateau state deployed to Kaduna.

The House also urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure the speedy delivery of justice in this case; and ensure compensation for the family of the victim.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau).

In adopting the motion, the House also mandated the committee on youth development to review the safety of corps members as they fulfil their one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps assignments.

While presenting the motion, Beni Lar noted that on October 18, 2023, Miss Chalya Grace Silas, a National Youth Service Corps member deployed to Kaduna state, was brutally murdered while jogging in Barnawa, Kaduna’s south local government area.

She informed that the late Miss Chalya Grace Silas hailed from Tabat, in Langtang North Federal constituency, Plateau state and was a Rehabilitation Sciences graduate from the University of Jos, and tragically died in the hands of her assailants while undertaking the mandatory one-year, National Youth Service Corps Service in Kaduna State.

According to Lar, the tragic incident is one of numerous murders of innocent girls and women nationwide, with perpetrators often unaccounted for or not brought to justice.

“Worried that the safety and security of the girl child is no longer guaranteed, given the continued liberty and freedom enjoyed by these heinous assailants, who still roam the streets preying on their next victim.

“Acknowledges that prompt justice in this case would deter potential perpetrators, thereby ensuring a safer environment for Nigerian children and residents.

“Aware that delaying justice, in this case, would be equivalent to denying justice to the victims’ families and loved ones, as well as the entire nation”

The lawmaker expressed worry that if nothing is done to stop the continuous attacks, rape, and murder of young girls and women, it would render the country unsafe to live.

The motion was unanimously adopted.