Reps Demand Full Implementation of Outstanding 2024, 2025 Projects

…Refer Tinubu’s N1.15trn Loan Request To Debt Mgt Committee For Scrutiny

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, tasked President Bola Tinubu to implement the full capital component of the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Acts.

This is just as the lawmakers referred the president’s request to obtain a ₦1.15 trillion borrowing programme from the domestic debt market to the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management for further legislative action.

The diamond for the full implementation of the capital component of the two appropriation acts was taken at a closed-door session that lasted for two hours.

The lawmakers, who expressed displeasure at the protest by Indigenous Contractors that blocked the main entrance to the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Tuesday and Wednesday, called for the immediate release of funds for completed projects.

They further urged the Executive to ensure prompt commencement of the capital implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act once the N1.15 trillion loan is approved, to avoid project delays and stalled development initiatives.

The decision to refer the ₦1.15 trillion borrowing request was taken after a communication from the president was read at the plenary by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session.

The communication, titled “Request for the Approval of the National Assembly for a Borrowing Programme to Fund the 2025 Budget Deficit,” dated October 31, 2025, was addressed to the Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu explained that the president’s request was prompted by the increase in the total size of the 2025 Appropriation Act as passed by the National Assembly, which created an unfunded deficit gap.

According to the president’s letter, the National Assembly approved a total budget of ₦59.99 trillion, an increase of ₦5.25 trillion over the ₦49.74 trillion initially proposed by the Executive.

The adjustment, he noted, resulted in a total budget deficit of ₦14.10 trillion.

However, the borrowing amount originally approved in the budget stood at ₦12.95 trillion, leaving an unfunded deficit of ₦1,147,462,863,321.39 (approximately ₦1.15 trillion).

President Tinubu emphasised that the request complies with Section 44 (1–2) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007, which mandates the approval of the National Assembly for all new borrowings by the Federal Government.

In line with its oversight mandate to promote fiscal prudence and transparency, the House referred the request to the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management for detailed scrutiny.

The committee is expected to commence legislative consideration and report back to the House for further legislative action.

The lawmakers said the referral underscores the commitment of the House to uphold fiscal responsibility, debt sustainability, and accountability in the implementation of the 2025 budget.