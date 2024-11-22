Reps Demand Details Of Projects In Solid Minerals Ministry

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals has demanded details of all projects embarked on by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in the past year.

Chairman of the committee, Jonathan Gaza made the request when the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Mary Ogbe, appeared before it to defend the 2024 budget.

He expressed displeasure with the inconsistencies in the presentation by the permanent secretary and resolved that all documents pertaining to all jobs carried out by the ministry be made available before next Tuesday.

The committee also queried the ministry for not capturing most of the projects it embarked on in the presentation it made.

Gaza said “We are expecting the budget and we cannot appropriate if we do not know the true status of the utilisation of what has been given you in 2024.

“We were quite detailed when we sent you the documents we required. You must provide details of all the projects, budget codes, budget items, appropriated amount, contractors, the amount awarded, date of award, the status of the projects, the percentage with regards to performance, and the lot numbers among others.

“So all these individual items must be captured in detail in this document so that Nigerians would know how the money that has been appropriated has been utilised”.

There are a number of projects that were not captured in the presentation to the committee. There was no explanation whatsoever.

“Don’t give us any half-baked documents again. Every line must be adhered to. And give us the advertisement that was done, the code the contractors and everything.

“Even if it is before. FEC. Kindly put it in the remark section. Go and work on your documents again and make a proper presentation. Let’s have a comprehensive submission,” he said.

In her presentation, the permanent secretary said a total of N25.05 billion was appropriated as expenditure outlay for the ministry in the 2024 budget.

“This comprised 894.4 million as overhead cost and 23.15 billion as capital expenditure. The personnel cost of the Ministry was captured in captured still in the Ministry of Steel Development for 2024 because the personnel separation had not been fully executed.

“On appropriation releases to the ministry, she said for overhead, the total appropriation is N895, 441, 335. As of October 31st 2024, N745, 367, 779 had been released. Balances as of October 31, is N149, 073, 555. The percentage of releases of the appropriation for the overhead is 83 per cent.

“Expenditure on release is the same amount that has been released. So there is a hundred per cent performance. For capital appropriation, it is N23, 150, 884, 863. Out of which N2, 724, 818, 977 have been released. 11 per cent had been released and the percentage performance is 100 per cent.

“The ministry achieved a 100 per cent utilisation mainly of non-debt recurrent expenditure and the percentage utilisation in capital as of the end of October is 11 per cent.

“This is because the procurement process is still ongoing and some are awaiting FEC approval. With the bottom-up cash plan, works must be executed before payment,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: