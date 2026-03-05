Reps Demand Details Of Customs, NPA, CBN, NACCIMA Involvement In Pre-shipment

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Investigation of Pre-Shipment Inspection of Exports and the Non-Remittance of Crude Oil Proceeds yesterday directed the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to submit all documents requested by the committee regarding the investigation. Chairman Seyi Sowunmi gave the directive at the resumed investigative hearing yesterday.

The directive followed submissions by representatives of the agencies before the Committee which it said was not up to date, hence the Committee will communicate to them on the dates to appear. The agencies had informed the Committee of their separate roles regarding the pre-shipment of oil and non-oil goods and commodities at export terminals.

Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adeniyi, represented by Deputy Comptroller-General Caroline Diagwan, said: “Our role as regards export of food is we get what we call NXP, and then a certificate of inspection.”