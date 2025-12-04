Reps Demand Compensation For Families Of Slain Immigration, Police Officers

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Government to compensate the families of the police and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officers killed by terrorists in Kebbi State.

The parliament also asked the police, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, and all other security and intelligence agencies to carry out clearance operations in Soda Forest in the Bagudo LGA, the hills in the Suru LGA, to end banditry in Kebbi.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Bello Ka’oje (APC, Kebbi) . Ka’oje said the Bagudo LGA shares an external boundary with the Republic of Benin, and hosts a NIS outpost in Bakin Ruwa, as well as a Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) outpost in Maje and several police posts in the council.

According to him, intelligence suggests that Lakurawa terrorists are attempting to turn Soda Forest into a hideout, while also using the hills in the Suru LGA as camps where kidnapped victims are held before ransom negotiations.

He said: “The said attack is similar to an earlier one on a Nigeria Customs Service outpost in Maje on November 10, which left one Customs officer dead.