Reps Defer Bill To Raise Derivation For Host Communities To 50 Per Cent

The House of Representatives Wednesday stood down a bill to increase the derivation fund from “Not less than 13 per cent” to not less than 50 per cent to ensure the development of all states and regions where mineral resources are being extracted.

Debate on the bill, which is been sponsored by Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP, Rivers) and 8 others was inchoate on Wednesday and deferred to Tuesday, October 29, 2024, to enable members to study the bill.

In his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, the principal sponsor, Abiante said: “It is in response to the clamour of the present administration to righting the wrongs of previous regimes and pure federal system, we are lending our voice under this regime of Renewed Hope as hope remains the last pillar, which when it collapses, all hope is lost”.

He said “Let us indeed renew the hope not only of our founding fathers but also that of generations after us by the unanimous endorsement to review quickly and to amend the formula to not less than fifty per cent (50%) according to the Independence Constitution of 1960 and the Republican Constitution of 1963 in Sections 134 {1 (a &b)} and 140 {1(a & b).

“It is noteworthy to add that including all revenues from VAT in this sharing arrangement will enhance competition among the states for increased productivity by making their environment friendlier for investment in order to increase their revenue. This is in tandem with the spirit of equity and justice”.

Continuing, Abiante submitted that “There has been the discovery of one billion barrels of crude oil and gas in the North-Eastern part of the country along the Chad Basin in neighbouring Bauchi and Gombe states; there are gold fields in Zamfara, Niger, Osun, Kwara, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Edo and Bauchi states and also the FCT; tin mining in Plateau and Nasarawa state among others.

“The truth is, every state in Nigeria is endowed with mineral resources and this bill seeks to ensure that states and regions where these minerals are extracted from also have their revenues allocated according to the 50% derivation formula”.

He argued that the current “Not less than thirteen per cent” in the 1999 Constitution is grossly inadequate.

According to him, “Even in the intent and desire to ensure the rehabilitation and development of the damaged environment where mineral resources (liquid, gaseous and solid) are derived for the sustenance and development of the whole country does not also seem achievable with the current practice of 13%.

“This bill is not all about resource control but an attempt to address the myriads of issues bordering on the meagre “not less than 13%” derivation fund payable to states on revenues derived from their environment as provided for in Section 162(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as (amended).

“It is important to state that this amendment is not only relevant for today but also for the future. Some of us may feel that this section that we seek to amend makes no meaning to them, because, their states are not presently affected. But it is pertinent to ask, what about the future?

“Let us remember that every state in the Federal Republic of Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources capable of turning the economic fortunes of the country.

“The increased interest by the federal government to reduce the dependence on oil and gas as the mainstay of our economy means attention will be shifted to the solid minerals”.

