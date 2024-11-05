Reps Decry Unproductive Investments In Renewable Energy Sector

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, on Tuesday, lamented huge grants and investments made into the renewable sector, saying there was no commensurate improvement in the area.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, Victor Ogene stated this at the commencement of the investigation of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government over the utilisation of over $2 billion in grants and investments made into the country’s renewable energy sector between 2015 to date.

He explained that the resolution for the investigative hearing followed a motion on the subject matter, sponsored by a member representing Oshodi-Isolo II Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi.

Afam noted, “We all know the importance of sustainable electricity availability to the development of the economy, so the House is concerned that despite the government attracting over $2 billion in renewable energy investments in the past decade, there has been less than commensurate improvement in the sector”.

According to him, the investigation was not a witch-hunt but an effort to discourage opaqueness and promote transparency and objectivity in handling public resources for the overall development and good of the nation.

While declaring open the investigation, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas said the mandate of the committee was both crucial and timely as it seeks to investigate grants and investments in Nigeria’s renewable energy landscape from 2015 to the present, examining their impact, outcomes, and alignment with national goals.

He said since 2015, Nigeria has attracted billions of dollars in grants and investments into renewable energy, from both domestic and international sources, adding that these funds were intended to revolutionise energy infrastructure, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and ultimately address our pressing electricity challenges.

He lamented, “Despite these considerable investments, access to stable and reliable electricity remains a struggle for many Nigerians. Just recently, large portions of Northern Nigeria experienced prolonged blackouts, with little explanation or accountability.

“This experience is unfortunately familiar to millions of Nigerians who still live without an adequate power supply or, in some cases, without any power at all”.

He said the probe reinforces the House’s dedication to accountability, transparency, and progress in Nigeria’s Renewable Energy sector. “| commend the committee for its commitment to overseeing the sector and ensuring that the investments made serve the public interest”.

