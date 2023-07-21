Reps Decry Prevalence Of Contaminated Aviation Fuel, Institute Probe

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate allegations of the existence of contaminated aviation fuel, associated safety risks and non-adherence to international standards and industry best practices in fuel supply and distribution in the Nigerian aviation oil industry. The decision was ar- rived at following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Olawuyi Tunji (APC, Kwara), who solicited for the House intervention.

Leading debate on the motion, the legislator expressed grave concern over increasing incidences of aviation fuel contamination, associated air travel risks and possible non-adherence to standard operating procedures and industry best practices in the aviation oil industry.

He said: “The House is aware of the serious fuel contamination of the main fuel tanks of Boeing 737-300 aircraft belonging to Max Air B737-300 lead- ing to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on Thursday 7th July 2023 at the Yola Airport. “The House is also aware that Max Air has reportedly confirmed that it got the contaminated fuel from a certain undisclosed aviation refueling outlet which eventually led to the unfortunate incident and grounding of its 5N-MHM aircraft by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

“The House also notes that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) following the incident via a letter NCAA/ DG/AIR/11/16/363 dated 9th July 2023 suspended Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorization) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd with regards to the operations of the Boeing B737 aircraft type in their fleet.

“The House is concerned that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) noted several occurrences involving Max Air Boeing B737 aircraft including the loss of the Number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737- 400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD which occurred between take-off at Yola Airport, Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria on May 7, 2023.