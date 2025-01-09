Reps Decry Poor Budgetary Releases To Environment Ministry

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has expressed dismay with the epileptic release of funds to fund the budget of the Ministry of Environment.

Chairman of the committee, Julius Pondi, who made the observation at a budget defence session with officials of the ministry on Thursday lamented that the development has led to several missed opportunities to address environmental challenges facing the country.

He said some of the environmental challenges include deforestation, pollution, erosion and the effects of climate change on the various communities, and the Nation at large.

Pondi also expressed concern that effective 1st January 2024, the Environmental Health Council of Nigerian and thirteen (13) professional bodies/councils were removed from budgetary allocations, adding that the same thirteen (13) Bodies has since been reinstated, leaving only the EHCON.

He asked the Minister of Environment to work closely with the Committee to ensure that EHCON is reinstated.

“As a committee, we are disposed to increased budgetary allocations for this critical sector, in as much as we see key projects that are envisioned that will strengthen climate resilience, combat pollution, enhance community awareness, and ensure accountability in the year 2025 budget proposal of the ministry and its agencies.

“Without prejudice, please be reminded, that Section 80(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended), provides that “No moneys shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund or any other public fund of the Federation, except in a manner prescribed by the National Assembly”, he stated.

According to him, the budget defence session serves as a cornerstone in the collective efforts to ensure transparency, and effective implementation of accountability, environmental programs, vital to our nation’s health, well-being, and sustainability.

He said “You may recall that the House of Representatives, on various occasions at plenary, deliberated motions ranging from erosion, desertification and flood disasters in many parts of the country, necessitating government intervention through the Ministry of Environment and other agencies.

“These unfortunate occurrences have deprived thousands, especially in the country’s agrarian region, of their livelihood and ability to contribute their quota to national development.

“As the People’s Parliamentary, we have not rested on our oars, nor should any of you. Our primary focus is to evaluate how the financial resources allocated have been utilised to achieve set objectives.

“This session will enable us to identify progress made in implementing projects and programmes across key environmental sectors, address challenges that may have hindered the achievement of goals and provide actionable input in the year 2025 Budget”, he submitted.

In his presentation, the Minister of Environment, Abbas Balarabe Lawal called for increased budgetary allocation to the Ministry in order to achieve its mandate.

He disclosed that in 2024, the ministry installed about 2,200 units of solar street lights in communities and 45 solar powered boreholes to provide clean water for the people.

He also said the ministry installed 5kv solar power in five institutions across Edo, Anambra, Kaduna states and Abuja.

