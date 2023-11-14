Reps Decry Poor Account Submission By Agencies

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development, Hon Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno) on Tuesday expressed disappointment at the poor attitude of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under the committee’s purview towards submission of accounts.

The chairman, who disclosed this at the 2023 budget appraisal meeting with the Ministry of Steel Development and related agencies, was also piqued that the agencies were also not forthcoming in presenting their submissions.

She said findings from documents submitted by the ministry and its agencies show clearly that there is a basic and vital omission of a common factor of failure to obtain valid bank statements from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to produce standard bank reconciliation statements.

“This omission calls for a credibility question, on the resultant financial statements from such a weak accounting system. An efficient accounting system and effective internal control system are comforts that ensure compliance with Laws, rules, regulations and standard that supports the discharge of quality oversight function. We shall maintain uncompromising guidance towards achieving results. This is the essence of oversight in parliamentary representation.

“It may interest you to note that it has been observed that the Ministry and Agencies are obscured to have access to bank transactions activity on the IPPIS platform. Notwithstanding, there is access to the GIFMIS transactions listing, which is a database managed by Accountant General and it’s not the bank statement.

Bank statements should come from the database managed by CBN. The GIFMIS transactions listing doesn’t suffice as a bank statement. The required bank statement should be a complete ledger in a columnar format showing transaction date, description/particularly, debit, credit and balance.

“It is obvious there exists a knowledge gap concerning the proper understanding of the digital accounting environment and processes. Hence, you could operate comfortably without having access to your bank statement to execute periodic bank reconciliation statements,” she said.

According to her, steel development is a more reliable and sustainable driver of economic growth in Nigeria than petroleum, considering the potential of steel to turn around the nation’s economy and to attract the much-needed foreign exchange for the country.

She stressed that the committee is ready to refuel and replenish continuously where necessary in its quest to deliver on its mandate.

“That is to say that only the best should be expected from us, even as we are lucky to have square pegs in square holes as members of the House Committee on Steel Development.

“Permit me to note the delay, setbacks and hitches in convening this crucial meeting is due to the late submission of requested documentation from the Ministry and some agencies who were not able to meet deadlines.

“Flowing from this debilitating development and considering the enormity of the job ahead, as we get ready for the presentation and defence of the 2024 Budget, we will not condone any late response from any Head of Agency who fails to meet up with stipulated timelines.

“The House Committee on Steel Development using its all-inclusive work plan, is determined and poised to energetically make a sharp difference towards realizing our goals via robust engagement with all stakeholders, including private sectors.

“In order to improve the quality of our work, there is a necessary need for staff training and development to ensure uniform reporting, and enhance the system’s efficiency and effectiveness,” she said.